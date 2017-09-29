Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Friday
Molina (concussion) is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Molina will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a concussion, while Carson Kelly takes over the catching duties for the series opener. Looking ahead, it appears as though Molina is still trying to get back on the field for one of the weekend contests, but with the Cardinals now out of playoff contention, manager Mike Matheny may choose to shut Molina down instead of putting him back in action.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Held out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another round of testing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hopes to play again this season•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Leaves after taking foul balls off mask•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...