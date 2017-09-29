Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Friday

Molina (concussion) is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Molina will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a concussion, while Carson Kelly takes over the catching duties for the series opener. Looking ahead, it appears as though Molina is still trying to get back on the field for one of the weekend contests, but with the Cardinals now out of playoff contention, manager Mike Matheny may choose to shut Molina down instead of putting him back in action.