Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Monday

Molina (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Molina injured his hamstring while attempting to steal a base Wednesday against the Nationals. Initial reports suggested that he'd be out the entirety of the Cardinals' weekend series in Detroit, as indeed he was, but that was evidently not enough time for him to be ready to return to action. Carson Kelly will start Monday in his absence.

