Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Monday
Molina (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Molina injured his hamstring while attempting to steal a base Wednesday against the Nationals. Initial reports suggested that he'd be out the entirety of the Cardinals' weekend series in Detroit, as indeed he was, but that was evidently not enough time for him to be ready to return to action. Carson Kelly will start Monday in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to miss weekend series•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits grand slam•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Monday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Multi-hit effort in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....