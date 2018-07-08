Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Sunday
Molina (stinger) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Molina remains day-to-day with what the Cardinals are referring to as a "stinger." He sat out Saturday due to the injury, and with a team day off on the schedule Monday, Molina will sit Sunday as well as a way to get an extended break. As a result, Francisco Pena will make his second consecutive start in the series finale, doing so for the first time since Molina came off the DL.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start