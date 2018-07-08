Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Sunday

Molina (stinger) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina remains day-to-day with what the Cardinals are referring to as a "stinger." He sat out Saturday due to the injury, and with a team day off on the schedule Monday, Molina will sit Sunday as well as a way to get an extended break. As a result, Francisco Pena will make his second consecutive start in the series finale, doing so for the first time since Molina came off the DL.