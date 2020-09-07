site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-yadier-molina-removed-as-precaution | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Removed as precaution
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Molina was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow contusion, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina was replaced behind the plate by Matt Wieters after exiting the game as a precaution. It's unclear whether the issue will force Molina to miss additional time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read