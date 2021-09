Molina is on the bench for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 38-year-old gets the afternoon off before gearing up to catch Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in the nightcap. Molina has hit .289 with two home runs and nine RBI in his last 12 games. Andrew Knizner starts behind the dish and bats eighth.