Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Molina isn't starting Thursday's contest versus the Mets.
Molina will be on the bench after starting Wednesday's loss behind the plate, going 1-for-3 in the contest. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher and will bat ninth in the series finale.
