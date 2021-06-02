Molina is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina has a reputation of annually logging one of the heavier workloads among all catchers, but the Cardinals have been more liberal about resting him of late. He'll sit for the second time in four games and for the third time in eight games, allowing Andrew Knizner to pick up another turn behind the dish. More frequent rest days could be in the forecast for the 38-year-old as the Cardinals aim to preserve him while he's battled injuries more often in recent years.