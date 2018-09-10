Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resumes baseball activities
Molina (hamstring) resumed baseball activities Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Molina missed the Cardinals' weekend series in Detroit as expected but will require at least a few more days out of the lineup. The Cardinals remain hopeful that he will return sometime during the current homestand, which runs through Sunday. Carson Kelly and Francisco Pena will continue to split time behind the plate until he gets back.
