Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resumes baseball activities

Molina (groin) was cleared to continue baseball activities Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Molina was seen participating in drills Tuesday, so it comes as no surprise that he was cleared for baseball activities. He'll likely begin a minor-league rehab stint in the near future, and he hopes to return from the disabled list around early-to-mid June.

