Molina (illness) was cleared to resume workouts Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina has been sidelined since Aug. 4, but he worked out with the team Tuesday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19. The catcher was previously ruled out for the team's current series against the Cubs, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for the team's upcoming games against the Reds. Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner should continue to handle duties behind the dish while Molina is sidelined.
