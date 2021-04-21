Molina isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina reached base three times and scored a run in Tuesday's loss to Washington, but he'll get a day off for Wednesday's series finale. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish, batting eighth.
