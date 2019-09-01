Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Retreats to bench

Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Molina will sit for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader action after going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Cardinals come-from-behind victory against the Reds in Game 1. Andrew Knizner will pick up the start behind home plate and hit eighth.

