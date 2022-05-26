Molina (personal) was activated from the bereavement list and is starting at catching and batting sixth Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina will rejoin the Cardinals after spending the three-day minimum on the bereavement list. The 39-year-old has a .273/.273/.455 slash line with two home runs and eight RBI through 13 games in May.

