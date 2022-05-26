site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns from bereavement list
RotoWire Staff
Molina (personal) was activated from the bereavement list and is starting at catching and batting sixth Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina will rejoin the Cardinals after spending the three-day minimum on the bereavement list. The 39-year-old has a .273/.273/.455 slash line with two home runs and eight RBI through 13 games in May.
