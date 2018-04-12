Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns from suspension
Molina (suspension) will start at catcher and bat sixth against the Reds on Thursday.
Molina served his one-game suspension during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, but he was likely to have to have the day off regardless after catching all 11 innings Tuesday. The 35-year-old has a respectable start to the season with a .256/.267/.488 slash line and three home runs in 43 at-bats.
