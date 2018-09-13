Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns to lineup Thursday

Molina (hamstring) will be back in the lineup against the Dodgers on Thursday, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Molina has been sidelined for the past six games due to a hamstring injury he suffered Sept. 5 in Washington. Expect him to be a fixture in the lineup this weekend and for the rest of the month as the Cardinals look to secure a berth in the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories