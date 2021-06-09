Molina (knee) is starting Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Molina missed the last two games due to a bruised left knee, but he'll return to the lineup to catch Adam Wainwright in Wednesday's series finale. Across his last five appearances, the 38-year-old has gone 1-for-15 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Expected to avoid IL stay•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Considered day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Exits with left knee contusion•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Resting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not starting Sunday•