Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rips 15th homer in blowout loss

Molina went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Padres.

All of the Cardinals' runs came on homers, with Molina contributing his 15th of the season in the sixth and knotting the score at 4-4 at the time. The ageless backstop's impressive August includes a .333/.380/.652 line, seven multi-hit efforts, 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, five homers) and 12 RBI.