Molina went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

The veteran backstop's third multi-hit effort over the last seven games pushed his average and OPS over that span to .346 and .832, respectively. Molina's .307 OBP has plenty of room for improvement, but he's shown some nice pop during the first half of the season with 14 doubles and eight home runs across 66 games.