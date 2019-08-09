Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rough day at plate in Springfield

Molina (thumb) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Double-A Springfield's loss to Arkansas on Thursday.

Molina hit second and played a full game behind the dish in his first rehab game at the Double-A Springfield. The veteran backstop is due for at least a couple of more minor-league games before activation is considered.

