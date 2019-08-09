Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rough day at plate in Springfield
Molina (thumb) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Double-A Springfield's loss to Arkansas on Thursday.
Molina hit second and played a full game behind the dish in his first rehab game at the Double-A Springfield. The veteran backstop is due for at least a couple of more minor-league games before activation is considered.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Playing in Springfield on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Breaks out offensively•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not returning first half of week•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Plays five innings behind dish•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doesn't swing bat in rehab debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal