Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's contest
Molina was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game with the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Molina was originally slotted in as the starting catcher, but when the Cardinals took the field in the bottom of the first, Carson Kelly was behind the plate. Alaina Getzenberg of MLB.com reports that Yadi is experiencing some ankle discomfort, although the severity is unknown. Consider the veteran day-to-day for right now. Kelly should continue to see most of the reps behind the dish until Molina is good to go again.
