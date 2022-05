Molina was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals for undisclosed reasons.

Molina was out of the lineup for consecutive games Sunday and Monday, but the Cardinals didn't announce any sort of injury. Given that he'll miss yet another start Tuesday, it seems likely that he's dealing with some sort of issue, but the Cardinals still haven't specified what that would be. Andrew Knizner will get another start behind the plate in his absence.