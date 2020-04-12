Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scuffles at plate in spring
Molina hit .212 (7-for-33) with three RBI, one walk and four runs across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
The veteran backstop's spring numbers, albeit poor, are very likely nothing to be concerned with at this point in his storied career. Molina showed he had plenty left in the tank last season over 113 games, slashing .270/.312/.399 with 34 extra-base hits (24 doubles, 10 home runs) and 57 RBI across 452 plate appearances. While the promising Andrew Knizner continues to bide his time at Triple-A Memphis, Molina projects to once again draw the bulk of starts this season with fellow veteran Matt Wieters giving him an occasional breather.
