Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scuffling at plate this spring
Molina is slashing .167/.231/.417 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs over 13 plate appearances in five spring training games.
The ageless backstop is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he experienced a surprise resurgence in power, posting the second-highest home run total (18) of his career and best since the 2012 season. Molina accompanied the long-ball haul with a career-best 82 RBI and even swiped nine bases, equaling the second-highest total of his long major-league tenure in that category as well. Having recently announced plans to play through 2020, Molina appears slated to catch another 130-140 games in the coming season, as has been the norm for the majority of his career.
