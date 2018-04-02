Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Second round tripper of season Sunday

Molina went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

That's two round trippers in the first three games for Molina, who'd compiled the second-best long-ball total (18) of his long career last season. Molina enjoyed his exposure to Mets pitching during the season-opening series, going 4-for-12 with two homers, three RBI and a walk over the three-game set.