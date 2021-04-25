Molina (foot) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Molina is set to miss his second consecutive game after exiting Friday's game with a foot injury. His next chance to return will come Monday against Philadelphia. Andrew Knizner remains the starter behind the plate and will bat eighth.
