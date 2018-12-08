Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Set for minor procedure

Molina will undergo a minor knee procedure sometime this upcoming week, Brian Stull of St. Louis Baseball Weekly reports.

According to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, Molina's surgery will be a "very small procedure" and anticipates the catcher to be sidelined for just a few days, so there doesn't appear to be any concern over his status moving forward. The procedure will take place in St. Louis by team doctors.

