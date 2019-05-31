Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Set for second opinion

Molina has a slight tear between his right thumb and forefinger and will visit a specialist Friday evening, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Molina had missed two straight games and is set to miss over a week more. The veteran catcher's timeline should become clearer once the second opinion is made public. Andrew Knizner was called up to split catching duties with Matt Wieters.

