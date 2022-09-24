Molina is dealing with general soreness but is expected to return no later than Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina is on the bench for the third straight game Friday against the Dodgers. While his absence does appear to be injury-related, he may not be dealing with anything other than the general wear-and-tear that comes with catching at any age, let alone age 40.
