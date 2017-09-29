Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Shut down for rest of season
Molina (concussion) will be shut down for the rest of the season following the Cardinals' elimination from playoff contention, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Molina has missed the past three games leading into Friday's series opener with Milwaukee, and instead of rushing him back onto the field, manager Mike Matheny has elected to be cautious and shut the catcher down. Over the course of the 2017 season, Molina slashed .273/.312/.439 with 18 home runs and 82 RBI in 136 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains out Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Held out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another round of testing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hopes to play again this season•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Leaves after taking foul balls off mask•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...