Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Shut down for rest of season

Molina (concussion) will be shut down for the rest of the season following the Cardinals' elimination from playoff contention, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Molina has missed the past three games leading into Friday's series opener with Milwaukee, and instead of rushing him back onto the field, manager Mike Matheny has elected to be cautious and shut the catcher down. Over the course of the 2017 season, Molina slashed .273/.312/.439 with 18 home runs and 82 RBI in 136 games.