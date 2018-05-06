Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sidelined until June after groin surgery
Molina underwent surgery Saturday after being hit in the groin area by a foul ball earlier in the day in the Cardinals' 8-6 win over the Cubs, Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak relayed that Molina would be sidelined for at least a month while recovering from surgery.
Molina was in serious pain after suffering the injury in the nith inning Saturday and had difficulty walking to the dugout when he was removed from the contest. Francisco Pena came on to replace Molina and should see his opportunities increase while the eight-time All-Star is out, but Pena will likely be forced to compete for at-bats with Carson Kelly, the organization's top catching prospect. Kelly was scratched from his game at Triple-A Memphis on Saturday after news of Molina's injury surfaced, suggesting the 23-year-old will receive an official promotion Sunday while Molina presumably heads to the 10-day disabled list.
