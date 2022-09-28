Molina is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Even though he didn't play in Tuesday's 6-2 win, Molina will remain on the bench for a second day in a row while the Cardinals withhold several key veterans from the lineup in the team's first game since clinching the National League Central crown. Molina should take back primary duties behind the dish during the Cardinals' upcoming playoff run, but he could occupy the smaller side of a timeshare at catcher with Andrew Knizner while St. Louis has little at stake over the final week of the regular season.