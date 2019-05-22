Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for afternoon game

Molina is not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Molina continues to receive an incredibly high workload for a catcher, as he sits for just the fourth time all season. Starting two games in one day behind the plate is too much even for Molina, however, so Matt Wieters will get the call for the first game of the day. Expect Molina back for the nightcap.