Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for first time in 2019

Molina is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals will use the afternoon game in addition to an open date in the schedule Thursday to give a two-day rest to Molina, third baseman Matt Carpenter and outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Matt Wieters will step in behind the plate for Molina, who is hitting .208 with one home run and seven RBI through his first 51 plate appearances of the season.