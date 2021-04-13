Molina will sit Tuesday against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 38-year-old has handled a heavy workload so far this season, starting each of the Cardinals' first 10 games behind the plate -- the most starts for any catcher thus far. Andrew Knizner will make his first start of the year in Molina's absence.
