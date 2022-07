Molina (knee) won't appear in a rehab game at Triple-A Memphis on Friday after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Molina underwent X-rays on his hand that came back negative, but he'll still get a day off Friday. However, the 40-year-old expects to start behind the dish Saturday and Sunday and hopes to rejoin the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cubs.