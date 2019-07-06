Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting again Saturday

Molina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at San Francisco, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's the third straight game out of the starting nine for Molina. The 35-year-old returned from the injured list June 11 after dealing with a right thumb strain, but there's been no indication of any injury the last few days. Matt Wieters receives another start behind the plate Saturday while Molina rests up ahead of the All-Star break.