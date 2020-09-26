site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-yadier-molina-sitting-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Molina isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Molina will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the first game of the twin bill. Matt Wieters will start at catcher in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read