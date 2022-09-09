site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Molina will sit Friday against the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina will take a seat after he launched two homers Thursday versus the Nationals, driving in three runs. Andrew Knizner will draw the start at catcher and bat eighth in the series opener.
