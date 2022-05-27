Molina will be on the bench Friday against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Molina started Thursday following a three-game absence in which he returned to Puerto Rico to be with his son, who was undergoing arm surgery after injuring himself in a baseball game. He'll head back to the bench Friday as Andrew Knizner takes over behind the plate.
