Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting out another game
Molina (thumb) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Molina will hit the bench for a second straight day while he contends with a bruised right thumb, an injury he first picked up Sunday against the Braves. The Cardinals hope a couple days off will be all Molina needs to overcome the issue, so the expectation is that he'll rejoin the lineup at some point during this weekend's series with the Cubs. Matt Wieters will fill in for Molina again Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Back in starting nine•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Nursing bruised thumb•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits for afternoon game•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Laces two-bagger in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes yard in blowout win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...