Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting out another game

Molina (thumb) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Molina will hit the bench for a second straight day while he contends with a bruised right thumb, an injury he first picked up Sunday against the Braves. The Cardinals hope a couple days off will be all Molina needs to overcome the issue, so the expectation is that he'll rejoin the lineup at some point during this weekend's series with the Cubs. Matt Wieters will fill in for Molina again Thursday.