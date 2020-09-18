site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting out Game 2
Molina isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Molina will take a seat after going 2-for-3 with two runs during Friday's matinee. Matt Wieters will start behind the plate during Game 2.
