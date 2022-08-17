site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting Wednesday
Molina isn't starting Wednesday against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Molina is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-3 during Tuesday's win over Colorado. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
