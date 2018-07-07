Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting with stinger injury

Molina is out of Saturday's lineup due to a stinger in his right shoulder, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Molina suffered the injury Friday night but it apparently isn't considered serious. The 35-year-old could take Sunday off as well with a scheduled off day to follow on Monday, but at this point he's not expected to head to the disabled list.

