Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slated for late-July evaluation

Molina (thumb) is scheduled to be reevaluated by the team's medical staff on approximately July 29, and the results will determine when the veteran will begin his rehab assignment, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt reports that the extended time off is helping heal Molina's tendon strain, but that the team plans to stick to their original three-week waiting period before any evaluation is performed. If he checks out favorably in that exam, Molina's initial step will presumably be to resume baseball activities before actually embarking on an official rehab assignment.