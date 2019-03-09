Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slots in behind dish

Molina (knee) will check in at catcher and bat second in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Molina made his spring debut as a designated hitter in Friday's 3-2 win over the Nationals, going 1-for-2 at the plate while scoring a run. With his surgically-repaired knee responding well to running the bases, he'll now get his first defensive test of the spring. He'll work in a battery with Adam Wainwright.