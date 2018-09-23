Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs 19th homer

Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an extra-inning win over the Giants on Saturday.

The veteran backstop's 402-foot shot to left in the seventh with Jedd Gyorko aboard knotted the game at 4-4, setting the stage for a Tyler O'Neill walk-off blast in the 10th. Molina has heated up some over the last six games, hitting safely in five of them while tallying 10 of his 14 RBI for the month during that stretch.