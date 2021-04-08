Molina went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, one walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Marlins.

Molina continued his strong start to the season by slugging his first home run off Pablo Lopez in the seventh inning. He now has at least one RBI in five of six games this season and has collected at least one hit in five straight contests. The 38-year-old has also struck out only three times in 22 plate appearances.