Molina went a combined 2-for-6 with a solo home run during a pair of seven-inning doubleheader games against the Pirates on Thursday.

Molina's first homer of the season game in the matinee, when he launched a 413-foot shot to left off Chad Kuhl to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The veteran backstop is now carrying a four-game hitting streak, and with Thursday's production, he vaulted his season slash line to .302/.327/.377.