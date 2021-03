Molina went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Friday.

Molina logged a full game behind the dish for the first time this spring, and his sixth-inning blast, which Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports had an exit velocity of 106.9 mph, was his first of Grapefruit League play. The 38-year-old already appears to be in mid-season form, hitting .267 (4-for-15) with a double and two walks in addition to Friday's round tripper and pair of RBI.