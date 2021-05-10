Molina went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The ageless backstop continued to tear up the ball, giving the Cardinals a bit more breathing room with his fourth-inning double. Molina is 3-for-8 with four RBI in his first two games back from the injured list, not missing a beat after an impressive start to the season that saw him slash .323/.366/.631 over his first 19 games.