Molina went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.
The ageless backstop continued to tear up the ball, giving the Cardinals a bit more breathing room with his fourth-inning double. Molina is 3-for-8 with four RBI in his first two games back from the injured list, not missing a beat after an impressive start to the season that saw him slash .323/.366/.631 over his first 19 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Delivers three RBI in return•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Cleared to resume activities•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Evaluation forthcoming•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hitless in return•